Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Dec. 17

Friday, Dec. 18

The Floorwalkers Holiday Live Stream Show 8 p.m. online (FREE)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Sunday, Dec. 20

Wednesday, Dec. 23

The Kells: A Celtic Christmas 8 p.m. online (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, Dec. 18

Cooking with Claudia 3 p.m. online (FREE) Additional dates through Dec. 31, 2021



Saturday, Dec. 19

Breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. at Ten Pin Alley ($13)

Christmas Farmers Market 10 a.m. at Saint Mary German Village (FREE)

Sunday, Dec. 20

Holiday Pop Up @ North Market Bridge Park 11 a.m. at 6750 Longshore St., Dublin, Ohio (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Thursday, Dec. 17

Friday, Dec. 18

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Winter Wonderland (Adults) 7 p.m. at North High Brewing Production Facility ($30)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Frosted Dusk Paint and Sip Class 6:30 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette ($35)

OTHER

Saturday, Dec. 19

Tuesday, Dec. 22