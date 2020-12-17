Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Dec. 17
- Grinch-Mas Zoom Spectacular! $6 p.m. online ($25)
Friday, Dec. 18
- The Floorwalkers Holiday Live Stream Show 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, Dec. 19
- A Very Captain Captain Tribute To Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Dec. 20
- All-Skills Virtual Line Dancing 12:45 p.m. online (FREE)
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker 7 p.m. online ($25)
Wednesday, Dec. 23
- The Kells: A Celtic Christmas 8 p.m. online (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Friday, Dec. 18
- Cooking with Claudia 3 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional dates through Dec. 31, 2021
Saturday, Dec. 19
- Breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. at Ten Pin Alley ($13)
- Christmas Farmers Market 10 a.m. at Saint Mary German Village (FREE)
Sunday, Dec. 20
- Holiday Pop Up @ North Market Bridge Park 11 a.m. at 6750 Longshore St., Dublin, Ohio (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Thursday, Dec. 17
- Virtual International Film Series: Une Vie de Chat 7 p.m. online (FREE)
- Gabrielle Solange & Friends: A Wonderful Holiday (Live Stream) 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Dec. 18
- Special Socially Distanced Screening of “Killer Raccoons! 2!” 8 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($10)
- Scott’s Social Distance Tours – Aminah Robinson at CMA 1:15 p.m. online (FREE)
Tuesday, Dec. 22
- Winter Wonderland (Adults) 7 p.m. at North High Brewing Production Facility ($30)
Wednesday, Dec. 23
- Frosted Dusk Paint and Sip Class 6:30 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette ($35)
OTHER
Saturday, Dec. 19
- Christmas Farmers Markets 10 a.m. at Saint Mary School German Village (FREE)
- 2020 Holiday Toy Drive – Toys For Tots 11 a.m. at Jerry L. Garver YMCA (FREE)
- Wreaths Across America 2020 11 a.m. at Green Lawn Cemetery (FREE)
- OSU on the BIG screen noon at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($5)
Tuesday, Dec. 22
- Christmas Holiday Sleepover 11 a.m. at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center (FREE)