Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Silent Night Holy Lights show 6 p.m. at 1215 Venetian Way, Gahanna, Ohio (FREE) Additional dates through Dec. 26



Friday, Dec. 4

The Floorwalkers – Virtual Concert 5:30 p.m. online ($5) Additional dates through Dec. 6



Saturday, Dec. 5

SPACE CAMP 4 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($15)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 5

Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. at Preston Catering ($50)

Sunday, Dec. 6

Holiday | Vegan Pop Up Market 8 a.m. at Ching Ter Maitreya Temple (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Thursday, Dec. 3

Painting Thru The Pandemic With The Union County Humane Society 5:45 p.m. online (suggested $15 donation)

Friday, Dec. 4

Glass Axis Holiday Art Sale 11 a.m. at Glass Axis (FREE)

Additional dates and times through Dec. 13



Saturday, Dec. 5

Sunday, Dec. 6

Drive-Thru International Christmas Art Exhibit open 24/7 through Jan. 5 at Bethel International United Methodist Church (FREE)

OTHER

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Thursday, Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 5