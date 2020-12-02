Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Silent Night Holy Lights show 6 p.m. at 1215 Venetian Way, Gahanna, Ohio (FREE)
- Additional dates through Dec. 26
Friday, Dec. 4
- The Floorwalkers – Virtual Concert 5:30 p.m. online ($5)
- Additional dates through Dec. 6
Saturday, Dec. 5
- SPACE CAMP 4 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($15)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Diversity in Hospitality: Black Chefs Speak Out 3 p.m. online (FREE)
- Australian Wine Dinner 6:30 p.m. at Alqueria ($65)
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. at Preston Catering ($50)
Sunday, Dec. 6
- Holiday | Vegan Pop Up Market 8 a.m. at Ching Ter Maitreya Temple (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Painting Thru The Pandemic With The Union County Humane Society 5:45 p.m. online (suggested $15 donation)
Friday, Dec. 4
- Glass Axis Holiday Art Sale 11 a.m. at Glass Axis (FREE)
- Additional dates and times through Dec. 13
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Online Silent Art Auction Benefiting DWAVE! 10 a.m. online (FREE)
- December Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. online (FREE)
- December Hilltop Art Hop 3 p.m. at 3060 ARTWORKS (FREE)
Sunday, Dec. 6
- Drive-Thru International Christmas Art Exhibit open 24/7 through Jan. 5 at Bethel International United Methodist Church (FREE)
OTHER
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Thread Customer Appreciation noon at Thread (FREE)
- Webinar: Updates on the Covid-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials 1:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Introduction to Social Movement Ecology 2 p.m. online (FREE)
- When Disciplines Collide 7:30 p.m. online ($10 suggested donation)
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Handmade Holiday Market 7 a.m. at The Design Refinery (FREE)
- Village of Obetz Trail of Lights 6 p.m. at 4100 Orchard Lane, Obetz, Ohio 43207 (FREE)