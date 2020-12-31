Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Dec. 31
- Beatles Marathon 11 11 a.m. online (FREE)
- Times Square New Year’s Eve 2021 Webcast 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Jan. 1
- Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical 7 p.m. online ($5)
Saturday, Jan. 2
- Jerry Powell Quartet 7 p.m. at The Savoy Club ($5)
- SPACE CAMP 4 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($15)
Sunday, Jan. 3
- Columbus Songwriters Association Showcase 6 p.m. at Brothers Drake Meadery (FREE)
- Bobby Floyd Trio 6 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($5)
Monday, Jan. 4
- Lapkus and Tompkins: 2021 So Far 8 p.m. online ($5)
FOOD AND DRINK
Thursday, Dec. 31
- Union New Year’s Eve Dinner 7 p.m. at Union Cafe ($20)
- QUEERBOMB: Quarantine Queer Year’s Eve 7 p.m. at Two Truths ($5)
Saturday, Jan. 2
- Winter Drive Thru Market 11 a.m. at the Ohio History Center (FREE)
Sunday, Jan. 3
- Cooking at Home with Queen & Jay 6 p.m. online (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Thursday, Dec. 31
- Karaoke Paint and Sing 3 p.m. at Brush Crazy ($10)
- Holiday Blooms 10 a.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory ($19)
- Additional dates through Jan. 10
Friday, Jan. 1
- Screening: In/Stability 12 a.m. online (FREE)
- Available to stream until Feb. 28
- A Christmas Carol 9 a.m. online ($39)
- Additional showings through Jan. 4
Saturday, Jan. 2
- Short North Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. online (FREE)
- Free Saturdays in January at CMOA 10 a.m. at Columbus Museum of Art (FREE)
Tuesday, Jan. 5
- SocietyX: Therapeutic Art Workshop 11 a.m. online (FREE)
OTHER
Thursday, Dec. 31
- Conservatory Aglow 5 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory ($19)
- Additional times through Jan. 10
- New Year’s Eve Family Skate 6:30 p.m. at United Skates of America ($11)
Saturday, Jan. 2
- Birdwatching for Beginners 10 a.m. at Grange Insurance Audubon Center (FREE)
Sunday, Jan. 3
- Let’s Meditate Columbus! 9:45 a.m. online (FREE)
Monday, Jan. 4
- Relaxation Yoga with Sita 8 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional classes on Mondays and Wednesdays in January
Wednesday, Jan. 6
- SocietyX: Poetry Therapy Workshop 2 p.m. online (FREE)