Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Dec. 31

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical 7 p.m. online ($5)

Saturday, Jan. 2

Jerry Powell Quartet 7 p.m. at The Savoy Club ($5)

SPACE CAMP 4 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($15)

Columbus Songwriters Association Showcase 6 p.m. at Brothers Drake Meadery (FREE)

Bobby Floyd Trio 6 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($5)

Lapkus and Tompkins: 2021 So Far 8 p.m. online ($5)

FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Dec. 31

Saturday, Jan. 2

Winter Drive Thru Market 11 a.m. at the Ohio History Center (FREE)

Cooking at Home with Queen & Jay 6 p.m. online (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Karaoke Paint and Sing 3 p.m. at Brush Crazy ($10)

Holiday Blooms 10 a.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory ($19) Additional dates through Jan. 10



Screening: In/Stability 12 a.m. online (FREE) Available to stream until Feb. 28

A Christmas Carol 9 a.m. online ($39) Additional showings through Jan. 4



SocietyX: Therapeutic Art Workshop 11 a.m. online (FREE)

OTHER

Conservatory Aglow 5 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory ($19) Additional times through Jan. 10

New Year’s Eve Family Skate 6:30 p.m. at United Skates of America ($11)

Birdwatching for Beginners 10 a.m. at Grange Insurance Audubon Center (FREE)

Relaxation Yoga with Sita 8 p.m. online (FREE) Additional classes on Mondays and Wednesdays in January



