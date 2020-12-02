It took Kent State just under nine minutes to find its first points as the Buckeyes took control of the game early and secured their second victory of the season.

No. 19 Ohio State (2-0) jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the game’s opening stages to down Kent State (0-1) 103-47. Junior forward Dorka Juhasz said Ohio State’s fast start was thanks to their mindset coming into the game.

“Our mindset was really good, just by how we started the game,” Juhasz said. “We did a great job just playing defense, running the floor and just getting easy shots from it.”

The early run was fueled by the Buckeyes’ stout defense which they turned into fastbreak scoring opportunities. This was Ohio State’s second-straight game with more than 20 fastbreak points as they finished the game with 38 in that category.

Sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon followed up on her stellar season opener, scoring 16 points while playing a key role in Ohio State’s fast-paced scoring attack.

Joining Sheldon in the backcourt, Sophomore guard Madison Greene also helped lift the Buckeyes on the offensive end, adding 12 points and six assists. Greene connected on all six of her free throws.

Similar to its win against Duquesne, much of Ohio State’s scoring came from inside the arc as the Buckeyes dominated in the paint — outscoring the Golden Flashes 56-22 in that area of the floor.

Junior forward Dorka Juhasz added her second-straight double-double to kick off the season, finishing with a team-high 16 points and 10 boards. Juhasz contributed on the defensive end as well, adding two blocks.

Freshman guard Kateri Poole showed out in extended minutes, adding 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Despite not providing much of a scoring presence for the Buckeyes, senior forward Braxtin Miller made her impact felt in other areas. Miller finished with six assists while providing stout play on the defensive end, adding a steal and block.

“She’s a great communicator on the court, she keeps everybody organized, she’s an excellent defender and she also has a great feel for the game,” Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said. “Because she understands the game, she makes other people better. Regardless of how many points, she’s usually great for us to have out on the court.”

The Buckeyes’ suffocating defense was put on display early as the Golden Flashes did not reach 10 points until 3:04 remaining in the second quarter. Ohio State forced the Golden Flashes into six first half turnovers, Kent State finished with 14.

Leading the way for the struggling Kent State offense was sophomore forward Nila Blackford, who finished with nine points.

The Buckeyes are back in action Sunday when they face Northern Kentucky at 2:00 p.m.

This story was updated on Dec. 2 at 2:11 p.m. with quotes from Dorka Juhasz and Kevin McGuff.