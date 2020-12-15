The Ohio State women’s basketball team will be forced to pause activities after positive COVID-19 tests came back within the program.

The pause will force the No. 17 Buckeyes to miss out on its Big Ten opener against Iowa Saturday, with the potential to be rescheduled to a later date. The status of Ohio State’s Dec. 23 game against Maryland in College Park, Maryland is also up in the air as a result of the pause.

“The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes and the program’s coaching and support staff is the guiding concern of the Department of Athletics,” the release reads. “Decisions on their welfare will continue to be made by Ohio State’s sports medicine staff.”

The decision was made by the Ohio State Department of Athletics and its medical staff with the help of the Big Ten.

The Ohio State release said that team activities will resume once the medical staff finds it safe and in line with protocols established by the Big Ten.