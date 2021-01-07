A robbery was attempted near Ohio State’s campus Thursday evening on Lane Avenue across from the Student Academic Services Building near Tuttle Park Place, Ohio State Emergency Management said in a tweet.

Columbus Police confirmed that the suspect is a white male wearing a gray sweatshirt with a blue hockey jersey.

At the time of publication, the suspect has not been apprehended, according to Columbus Police.

The police are investigating the incident. Individuals with information about the suspect should contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.