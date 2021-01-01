The Ohio State passing attack will return one of its most lethal weapons for the Sugar Bowl, but a loss upfront will force the offense to adapt.

The status report ahead of the Clemson game revealed the return of junior wide receiver Chris Olave, but the Ohio State offensive line will have to adjust after losing starting left guard Harry Miller after a positive COVID-19 test. Redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague will also be unavailable.

On the defensive front, sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison and junior defensive end Tyler Friday will not play.

However, Ohio State’s linebacking corps is shored up with the return of graduate outside linebacker Baron Browning — who missed the Big Ten Championship game.

The Buckeyes also get senior punter Drue Chrisman back after his one game absence.

On the Clemson front, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott did not travel with the team to New Orleans after testing positive for COVID-19.

Game-Time Decision:

SAF Ronnie Hickman

Unavailable:

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

DE Tyler Friday

OL Josh Fryar

§ DT Zaid Hamdan

WR Jaylen Harris

DE Zach Harrison

LB Cade Kacherski

OG Harry Miller

TE Joe Royer

RB Master Teague

QB Danny Vanatsky

OG Enokk Vimahi

OL Grant Toutant

SAF Kourt Williams

LB Craig Young

This story was updated Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the full list of unavailable players.