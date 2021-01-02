In a season in which they had to overcome present-day adversity brought about by COVID-19, Friday night provided the Buckeyes with an opportunity to overcome an obstacle that has haunted them for years.

Failing to beat Clemson in the schools’ previous four meetings — twice in the College Football Playoff semifinal — Ohio State navigated the difficulties of 2020 to get the opportunity to better Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. The matchup came on the heels of a 6-point loss to the Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl that knocked the Buckeyes out of the playoffs a season ago.

With Clemson delivering Ryan Day’s only loss as Ohio State’s head coach, the second-year head coach said last year’s game left many players feeling like they missed an opportunity.

“In life you don’t typically get an opportunity to get a second chance, but you can’t miss the second time,” Day said Friday.” So I don’t know what we’re more excited about, the fact that we have a chance to play for a national championship or the fact that we avenged that loss. But we’re going to enjoy it tonight, have a great champions meeting, and move on from there.”

Instead of burying the 2019 defeat in the past, the Buckeyes embraced it by displaying the 29-23 score in the weight room throughout the season.

Although the Buckeyes came up just short of a National Championship berth last season, graduate linebacker Tuf Borland, who was named the Sugar Bowl Defensive Player of the Game, said the team’s past experiences made the 49-28 win feel even better.

“Obviously, last year was difficult,” Borland said Friday. “Flash forward a year later to have this game go as it did it obviously feels great. With everything this team has been through this last 10 months or so, I’m just so happy for this group of guys.”

The journey back to the semifinal and a chance to play Clemson again involved challenges that extended beyond the football field.

COVID-19, which originally forced the Buckeyes to abruptly end their spring practice schedule, eventually led to the Big Ten postponing its football season Aug. 11 — a decision it would not alter until Sept. 16.

The virus’ effects continue to linger in 2021, forcing Ohio State to miss out on three football games — with some players missing more due to the contraction of COVID-19.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave was one of the players forced to miss the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern following a positive COVID-19 test, and his return in the Sugar Bowl was not always certain.

“So we were really nervous, when he went down with COVID we weren’t going to get him back,” Day said. “He practiced, didn’t really practice fully. So it was a little dicey going into the week, but started to get his legs back underneath him towards the end of the week and then comes out and plays the way he does in a big spot.”

In the 2019 matchup with Clemson, Olave caught 3 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

However, it was Olave’s final route of the game that would seal the game for Clemson as miscommunication between him and Fields resulted in an interception.

In his follow-up performance against the Tigers, Olave tallied 132 receiving yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns.

“It’s been a tough year, but just had to fight through adversity and luckily I came out in the end and had a huge game today,” Olave said.

The player in charge of delivering the ball to Olave was junior quarterback Justin Fields, who set a Sugar Bowl record with six passing touchdowns.

Despite the electrifying performance, Day said the win and the team’s play should stand the test of time.

“But I think this performance, not only by Justin, but this team, hopefully will go down in Ohio State history as a landmark game, because we want to go on to win the national championship. But there was a lot of tough days, a lot of tough days over the last six months,” Day said.

Regardless of the route or the amount of games played, the Buckeyes will play Alabama for a National Championship.

Day said the focus is on the task that awaits the Buckeyes Jan. 11, but he acknowledged the significance of Ohio State’s win over Clemson.

“We still have another game to play. This thing’s not done yet,” Day said. “But I do think this was big for us. This was a statement for us as a program to win a CFP game, especially after what happened last year. And to play the way we did, it means a lot for our program.”