Ohio State will be forced to overhaul its special teams following the departure of another key member.

Senior kicker Blake Haubeil joined graduate punter Drue Chrisman by declaring for the 2021 NFL draft Saturday. Haubeil did not kick in the national championship game Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I will forever cherish the relationships that I have created with coaches, teammates, students, fans and all of Buckeye Nation,” Haubeil said in a statement Saturday. “It has been an honor, a privilege and a dream come true.”

Haubeil delivered on 80 percent of his field goals with the Buckeyes and made all 146 of his extra-point tries. He made the second-longest field goal in Ohio State history with a 55-yard make against Northwestern in 2019.

Chrisman appeared in 49 career games as the Ohio State punter, while placing 72 punts inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line.

“These last five years playing for the Buckeyes have given me friends that will last a lifetime,” Chrisman said in a statement Friday. “The brotherhood is real and I loved every second of it.”