Although Justin Fields was banged up for most of the night, he put up a record-breaking performance to avenge last season’s Fiesta Bowl loss.

The junior quarterback had a career night — throwing for a career-high in yards and touchdowns — en route to Ohio State’s 49-28 win over Clemson. Although Fields sustained an injury to his ribs and hip midway through the second quarter, the Georgia native said playing through the pain was worth it to earn the win.

“I mean, my body is pretty beat up right now; but, you know, I’m happy and my teammates are happy and this is a feeling like no other,” Fields said Friday. “I was just thinking all the things that we’ve sacrificed as a team, that’s really what got me through the whole game.”

Despite being banged up, Fields was still able to finish the game 22-of-28 with 385 yards and six touchdowns while adding 42 yards on the ground. The Buckeye signal caller threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half, however head coach Ryan Day took full responsibility for the play.

“The interception, that was my fault,” Day said. “I should have run the ball. I shouldn’t have put him in that spot.”

Fields took a shot on a quarterback draw from Clemson graduate linebacker James Skalski, which was flagged for targeting by Skalski and resulted in his ejection.

Although Fields went to the medical tent following the hit, he said that the team doctors have not yet diagnosed him with a specific injury.

Redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis said he was not surprised by the quarterback’s toughness and his decision to keep playing.

“Something like that is expected coming from a guy like him,” Davis said. “I had no doubt in my mind that, if he could, he would come back in the game.”

Although the Buckeye signal caller said that he felt pain in between plays, it wasn’t on his mind during game action and he would just ignore the pain until after each play.

“I would just not really worry about that during the play and just deal with the pain after the throw,” Fields said. “Of course, when you’re in the play and you’re going through your reads and stuff like that and you’re about to throw the ball, you’re not worried about your side hurting. You’re just playing football.”

In terms of his play, Fields shared the wealth amongst his wide receivers and tight ends — completing passes to seven different receivers.

Coming into the game, the duo of junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert and senior tight end Luke Farrell had corralled three total touchdowns — with Ruckert hauling in all three. However, Fields found his tight ends for touchdowns on three separate occasions Friday.

“I think, throughout the year, I’ve missed the tight ends a lot on a lot of plays. So it was pretty much just going back to the basics and seeing the plays that they were open on and kind of utilizing those guys,” Fields said. “Those are two of the best tight ends in the country, and I’m just glad we finally got to use them.”

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave was also a primary benefactor of Fields’ historic outing.

Olave collected six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns off of the arm of Fields.

Fields said that he and Olave had several conversations on what this game meant for their legacy as Buckeyes.

“Yeah, I’m very comfortable with Chris out there. Of course, he had a hell of a game,” Fields said. “We were just talking about all week how this game can make an ever‑lasting impact.”

Through the first three weeks of the season, Fields threw 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. However in the next three games, Fields threw four touchdowns to five interceptions — marking the worst stretch of his Buckeye career.

The tipping point of that stretch came in the Big Ten Championship against Northwestern, a game in which Fields was limited to just 114 yards and two interceptions.

However, Fields said his performance in that game played a key factor in his historic outing Friday.

“I think that game happened for a reason, like I said, early in the week. It just made me prepare more and prepare like I’ve never prepared before,” Fields said. “I definitely had an edge playing this game and preparing for this game every day at practice. So I’m just, again, proud of my teammates, proud of my coaches and just happy to be here.”