It took less than three minutes for Clemson to claim a familiar upper hand against Ohio State, but the remaining 57 minutes included an emphatic response that helped the Buckeyes earn their first win over the Tigers to advance to the 2021 National Championship.

A 2-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave Clemson a 7-0 lead following the opening drive of the game. However, Ohio State’s offense responded with 35 points in six first half possessions to take a three touchdown lead into halftime — an advantage that propelled the Buckeyes to a 49-28 win.

After the opening drive, the Ohio State defense settled in for the rest of the half — only allowing Clemson to score once more in the first half. The Buckeye defense held the Clemson rushing attack to just 49 yards in the first half.

The Buckeyes capped off their second drive with a 32-yard touchdown run from graduate running back Trey Sermon to tie the game in the opening quarter. The Buckeyes went on to score touchdowns on the next four drives.

Midway through the second quarter, Clemson graduate linebacker James Skalski was called for a targeting penalty that shook up Fields and kept the quarterback off the field for a play. Just a play after returning to the field, a hobbled Fields found junior wide receiver Chris Olave for an 8-yard touchdown that put the Buckeyes up 28-14.

Olave would finish the game with 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Fields would add another touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the half to bring his first half totals to 16-of-18 passing for 223 yards and four touchdowns. He would also pick up 50 rushing yards on seven carries.

Fields finished 22-of-28 with a career-high 385 yards, six touchdowns and an interception.

Fields’ efficiency on the ground was only matched by Sermon who dashed for 121 yards in the opening half. Sermon would finish the game with 193 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Clemson entered the game allowing just 17.5 points and 298.5 yards per game, but the Buckeye offense broke down the vaunted Clemson defense, amassing 639 total yards — its most in a game this season — along with its 49 points.

Ohio State’s 639 total yards is a Buckeye record for most in a bowl game.

On the opposite end, senior running back Travis Etienne made his living in the passing game. After a Fiesta Bowl in which he collected three catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns,

Etienne started off hot, hauling in three early catches for 53 yards. However, the running back was limited in the second half — finishing with four receptions for 64 yards.

Etienne and the Clemson offense were held in check after taking a 14-7 lead. Clemson gained just 37 yards in the last 20 minutes of the first half.

Clemson’s offense did not cross the 50-yard line in the second quarter.

Graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard, who finished the game with 8 tackles, recovered a fumble for a second straight game — which was forced by junior defensive tackle Tommy Togiai in the third quarter.

Junior cornerback Sevyn Banks capped off the win with an interception of Lawrence in the end zone with under two minutes remaining in the game.

Ohio State will play Alabama in the 2021 National Championship in Miami, Florida, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.