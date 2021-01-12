In a season that has presented plenty of problems on and off the field for the Buckeyes to solve, DeVonta Smith and the Crimson Tide offense proved to be an unsolvable riddle.

A 28-point second quarter onslaught from the Alabama offense lifted the Crimson Tide over Ohio State 52-24. The victory gave Alabama its 18th national championship, while head coach Nick Saban passed legendary head coach Bear Bryant for the most national titles by a head coach — earning his seventh.

Alabama senior wide receiver Smith capped off his Heisman Trophy-winning season with a masterclass performance in the national championship’s opening half.

Hauling in a National Championship record for most receiving yards in a game by halftime, Smith dazzled in the opening 30 minutes — producing 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Smith sustained an injury early in the second half and did not return to the game after his first half explosion.

Smith benefited off of the arm of Alabama redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones — who spread the ball around to six other receivers. Jones was 36-of-45 for 464 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Jones surpassed former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow for most passing yards in a national championship game, while tying his touchdown record. The Florida native also collected the greatest passer rating in a title game, finishing with a rating of 203.3.

Alabama jumped on Ohio State early, forcing a three-and-out on defense and then having its offense capitalize with a 12-play drive that resulted in a touchdown run from senior running back Najee Harris.

Adding three total touchdowns for the Crimson Tide was Harris, who gave the Buckeyes fits in both the running and passing games. Harris added 79 yards on 22 carries, while hauling 7 passes for 79 yards.

The poor start was made worse with the departure of graduate running back Trey Sermon, who left the game and was taken to the hospital with an injury suffered on the first drive.

However, redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague III responded to the call with an 8-yard touchdown run to cap off Ohio State’s second possession.

Teague remained a bright spot for the Ohio State offense, finishing the game with 65 yards on 15 carries to go along with 2 touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Justin Fields — who potentially played his final snaps for the Buckeyes Monday night — struggled against the Crimson Tide defense in the opening half.

An improved second half allowed Fields to finish the game 17-of-33 for 194 yards and a touchdown.

With Fields unable to establish a rhythm, Ohio State’s wide receivers had a quiet first half. The dynamic of wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson was held to 36 combined yards on just 3 catches in the opening two quarters.

The tandem would finish with 119 receiving yards and 11 receptions.

Alabama would outgain Ohio State 622-341 in the game — marking both the worst offensive and defensive game of the season for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is now 2-3 in national championship games.