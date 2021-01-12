In the final game of the college football season, Ohio State will once again try to make do without key contributors.

The Ohio State defensive line will take the field without contributions from juniors Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith, who were both listed as unavailable. Freshman running back Miyan Williams and sophomore offensive tackle Dawand Jones are also out for the game.

Senior kicker Blake Haubeil is another Buckeye listed as unavailable in the report. Haubeil announced on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m extremely upset, but at the same time I’m overwhelmingly thankful to be an individual who is asymptomatic,” Haubeil said. “Knowing I have so much more to give and not having the opportunity to do so tonight, is one of the most gut-wrenching feelings I’ve ever experienced.”

An injury kept Haubeil out of two games this season, and freshman kicker Jake Seibert played in relief. Seibert made all 13 extra points he kicked but missed his only field goal attempt on the year.

Unavailable

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

K Dominic DiMaccio

DT Ty Hamilton

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

OT Dawand Jones

LB Cade Kacherski

LB Mitchell Melton

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Tommy Togiai

SAF Kourt Williams

RB Miyan Williams