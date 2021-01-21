The versatile 2020 Ohio State linebacking corps lost another member Thursday.

Senior linebacker Pete Werner announced Thursday that he will not use his extra season of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Werner played in 47 games as a Buckeye, tallying 185 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 4 forced fumbles in his Ohio State career.

“When I chose to attend The Ohio State University four years ago, I did it for the strong academic reputation and winning tradition. Little did I know that those qualities exist because of the special people I have met,” Werner said in a statement Thursday. “It’s crazy, but the thing I will miss the most apart from four conference championships, prestigious bowl victories, three pairs of gold pants and visits to amazing places all over the country is just hanging and working out with the great group of guys I will forever call my brothers.”