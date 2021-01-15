Ohio State will be without its top cornerback next season.

Graduate cornerback Shaun Wade announced Friday that he will forego his extra year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft. Wade had initially opted out of the 2020 season, before returning to Ohio State following the reinstatement of the Big Ten season.

“The past four years at the Ohio State University have been some of the greatest experiences in my life,” Wade said in a statement Friday. “My time as a Buckeye has prepared me to pursue the sport I love at the highest level, and I want to thank all who have helped me get to where I am today.”

The Florida native appeared in all eight games in the 2020 season, collecting 35 tackles and two interceptions on the season — including a touchdown against Indiana Nov. 21.

“I will forever bleed scarlet and gray,” Wade said. “On the next level I will make you all proud of me.”