The interior of Ohio State’s offensive line lost an experienced member Monday.

Redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis declared for the 2021 NFL draft Monday. The unanimous All-American joins redshirt center Josh Myers as starting offensive linemen to move on to the next level.

“What has transpired over the past few years was even better than what I expected,” Davis said in a statement Monday. “I made countless memories that contributed to the fabric of who I am as a person. To say that I am grateful for all of this would be an extreme understatement. It has been an honor to don the scarlet and gray.”