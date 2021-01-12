Helmets laid out before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior tight end Jake Hausman (81) with his teammates before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes charge the field to start off the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes break away from their final huddle before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. (13) before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior offensive lineman Jack Jamieson (64) before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) practices passing the ball off to graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) kneels in prayer before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes kneel in prayer before they start the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The starting offensive line up huddles up right before the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague (33) runs his way to Ohio State's first touchdown at the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior center back tackles an Alabama runner during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate linebacker Baron Browning (5) directs his fellow linemen during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior center back Seven Banks (7) and junior safety Josh Proctor (41) high five each other during the first half of the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) relays directions to his offensive line during the first half of the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State defensive line tries to take down an Alabama player moving with the ball during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State defense take down Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates after he scored a touchdown during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State defense wrangles with the Alabama offense during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore running back Jameson Williams (6) celebrates during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the football during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) tries to move the ball down the field during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) jumps in the air to catch the football during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to release the ball downfield during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) talks with Alabama junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II (11) during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) points down the field during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) and sophomore wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) walk off the field during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) and sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison (9) tackle an Alabama player during the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Max Wray (74) consoles senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) after the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) kneels on the ground after the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate defensive end Jonathon Cooper (0) sits in sorrow after the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor