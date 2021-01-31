In a month where the Buckeyes found their rhythm in Big Ten play, Ohio State ended January on a high note Sunday.

No. 13 Ohio State (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten) led for nearly the entire game Sunday en route to a 79-62 win over Michigan State (8-6, 2-6 Big Ten). The win marks the Buckeyes’ sixth of their last seven games as they push into February.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes in scoring for the third-straight game, dropping 20 points on 6-of-12 from the field. The Illinois native also gave Ohio State a boost off of the boards, collecting 8 rebounds.

