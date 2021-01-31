The Ohio State Men's Basketball team huddles up mid game during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore EJ Liddell (32) shoots a free throw during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore EJ Liddell (32) eyes his passing options during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior Kyle Young (25) goes up for a lay up during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State junior Duane Washington Jr. (4) fights off Michigan defense while trying to make a lay up during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt junior Justice Sueing (14) makes a free throw during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State junior Justin Ahrens (10) eyes the basket before making a free throw during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt junior Musa Jallow (2) passes the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior CJ Walker (13) races his way into the key during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior CJ Walker (13) watches a successful free throw slide right through the basket during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State junior Duane Washington Jr. (4) recovers the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman Zed Key (23) shoots for the basket during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio state freshman Meechie Johnson Jr. barrels through the defense to get to the basket during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman Meechie Johnson Jr. goes up for a layup during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
The Ohio State Men's Basketball team cheers on their teammates form the sidelines during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore EJ Liddell (32) eyes the situation mid-leap during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State junior Duane Washington Jr. (4) in mid-leap goes up to dunk the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior CJ Walker (13) looks for a teammate to hand the ball off to during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore EJ Liddell (32) looks for a teammate to pass to during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate Seth Towns (31) waits for a teammate to shoot a free throw during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore EJ Liddell (32) dunks the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
Ohio State senior Kyle Young (25) receives a pass from junior Duane Washington Junior during the Ohio State-Michigan State game. OSU won 79-62. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor
In a month where the Buckeyes found their rhythm in Big Ten play, Ohio State ended January on a high note Sunday.
No. 13 Ohio State (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten) led for nearly the entire game Sunday en route to a 79-62 win over Michigan State (8-6, 2-6 Big Ten). The win marks the Buckeyes’ sixth of their last seven games as they push into February.
Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes in scoring for the third-straight game, dropping 20 points on 6-of-12 from the field. The Illinois native also gave Ohio State a boost off of the boards, collecting 8 rebounds.
