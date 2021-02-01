Ohio State senior goaltender Tommy Nappier (37) stops the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Austin Pooley (12) zones in on the puck drop during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Men's Ice Hockey team comes together after senior defenseman Grant Gabriele (61) scores a goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore defenseman CJ Regula (65) avoids Minnesota players as he moves down the ice during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Travis Treloar (94) moves down the ice with the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton (13) fights for the puck while moving down the ice during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Patrick Guzzo (71) waits for the puck to drop during the face-off during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Michael Gildon (18) moves the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Travis Treloar (94) fights for the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore defenseman Layton Ahac (4) moves the puck out from behind the goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Jaedon Leslie (26) faces off with a Minnesota player during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Austin Pooley (12) races down the ice during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman forward Michael Gildon (18) controls the puck against Minnesota Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 5-1. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Quinn Preston (16) tries to put in a shot during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta (17) moves the puck towards the goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 1-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Men's Ice Hockey team huddles up before the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Travis Treloar (94) during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Joe Dunlap (21) moves the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Quinn Preston (16) looks for an opening to move the puck towards the goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Collin Peters (3) moves the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Travis Treloar (94) moves the puck down the rink during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore defenseman Layton Ahac (4) waits for the puck to drop during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Collin Peters (3) attempts a shot at the goal during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Austin Pooley (12) watches the movement of the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Jan. 30. Ohio State lost 2-5. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State struggled to keep pace with Minnesota’s offensive attack on two straight nights as the Buckeyes were swept for the third time this season.
Ohio State (5-12-1) gave up 10 goals to the Golden Gophers’ (15-3-0) high-power offense in two games, while the offense sputtered and could not keep up with Minnesota in either contest.
