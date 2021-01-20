Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (32) participates in the tipoff during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (32) attempts a dunk during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) guards a Purdue player during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes raise their fists before going back to the court after a timeout during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (32) looks for an opening during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Justin Ahrens (10) attempts a three-point shot during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (32) looks for an open teammate during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) moves the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Justin Ahrens (10) takes a shot at the basket during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) looks around a Purdue player to pass the ball to a teammate during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann watches his team during the first half of the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior forward Justice Sueing (14) moves the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Eugene Brown III (3) looks for an open teammate during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate forward Seth Towns (31) guards against a Purdue player during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman guard Eugene Brown III (3) watches the movement of Purdue players during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes sit in a team meeting during a time out during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman forward Zed Key (23) goes up for a shot during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young (25) guards and watches Purdue players during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Buckeyes cheer on their teammates from the sideline during the Ohio State-Purdue game on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 65-67. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor