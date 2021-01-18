This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service has gone virtual amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With no classes on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 18, University President Kristina M. Johnson sent out a university-wide email Jan. 12 encouraging students to celebrate his legacy.

“I invite you to join fellow Buckeyes in honoring Dr. King’s legacy by participating in events and activities during a week-long program that will celebrate his legacy while incorporating the importance of activism in our society today,” Johnson said in the email. “Dr. King’s example in contributing to the betterment of our democracy and our world is more important now than ever.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Continuing the Legacy” is a week-long program of virtual events hosted by the Office of Student Life’s Pay It Forward campaign, the Hale Black Cultural Center, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and more. Here is a list of events to celebrate King’s life and impact: