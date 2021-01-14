Despite being shorthanded, Ohio State avenged its Dec. 26 loss to Northwestern with a win over the Wildcats Wednesday.

The No. 21 Buckeyes (10-3) were without key backcourt players, as redshirt senior guard C.J. Walker and senior guard Jimmy Sotos were both out with injuries. However it did not slow the Ohio State offensive attack, as the Buckeyes got past Northwestern (6-5) 81-71.

Although the game followed similar trends to the Dec. 26 matchup between the two teams, the Buckeyes were able to hang on this time around thanks to a 14-5 run in the final stages.

The Buckeyes were dealing with a depleted backcourt due to the losses of Walker and Sotos, which caused them to turn to junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing to provide steady hands in running the offense.

Washington dueled with Northwestern redshirt sophomore guard Chase Audige throughout Wednesday’s contest.

Washington dominated in the early goings, scoring 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Washington finished with 23 points on 41 percent from the field while adding six assists in a ball handling role.

Audige also got off to a hot start and kept the Wildcats in the game in the first half — scoring 21 of the team’s 33 first half points on 9-of-15 shooting. Outside of Audige, Northwestern shot 18.8 percent from the field and 0-7 from three-point range in the opening half.

Unlike Washington, Audige continued his scoring onslaught for the full 40 minutes and finished with a career-high 25 points on 48 percent from the field.

Sueing and junior forward Justin Ahrens also stepped up in backcourt roles with clutch buckets down the stretch.

Ahrens provided the Buckeyes with 12 points on 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, while Sueing added 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. took advantage of his expanded role due the injuries of Walker and Sotos, hitting his first two three-point attempts.

Johnson scored 6 points on 2-of-3 from the field in 11 minutes off of the bench.

Although Ohio State lacked depth in the backcourt, its frontcourt remained at full strength.

Senior forward Kyle Young had a flawless shooting night, finishing with 12 points while hitting all five shots.

The Buckeye frontcourt duo of Young and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell lifted Ohio State to an 39-35 rebounding advantage — securing a combined 10 boards.

Ohio State struggled to hold onto possessions, finishing with 11 turnovers which Northwestern turned into 16 points.

Despite a slow start, Northwestern junior forward Miller Kopp produced a strong showing in the second half — scoring 14 of his 16 points in the final frame.

Kopp hit two of Northwestern’s six three-point attempts as the Buckeye defense locked up the perimeter and held the Wildcats to just 26.1 percent from three.

The Buckeyes head back on the road as they travel to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, to take on the No. 14 Fighting Illini.

