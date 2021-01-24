The Buckeyes will no longer have to wait a week for their next contest.

No. 15 Ohio State will play Penn State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game was originally supposed to take place Jan. 6 but was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Penn State program.

The Nittany Lions were originally supposed to play Michigan Wednesday, however the Michigan Athletic Department was shut down for two weeks Saturday due to cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the department.

This is Ohio State’s first matchup with Penn State this season.