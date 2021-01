Following positive COVID-19 results within the Penn State program, Ohio State’s Wednesday game against the Nittany Lions has been postponed.

This is the second straight game that Penn State has had to postpone for COVID-related reasons. For the Buckeyes, it’s their second postponement or cancellation this season after the Dec. 5 game against Alabama A&M was canceled.

Ohio State will turn its attention to a road bout with Rutgers Saturday.