After a three-week hiatus, Ohio State men’s hockey returned to action with a series split against Penn State.

The Buckeyes (4-7-1) dominated in the series opener, downing Penn State (5-7-0) 6-3. In the second game, the Nittany Lions netted two late empty-net goals to secure a 5-2 victory and series split against the Buckeyes.

Game 1

Ohio State kicked off the new year with a statement win over Penn State.

Despite having 22 less shots than the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes took advantage of their 21-shot opportunities — scoring a season-high six goals enroute to a 6-3 win.

Freshman forward Travis Treloar and senior forward Austin Pooley each added a pair of goals in the victory. This was Treloar’s first multi-goal game of his Ohio State career.

Pooley added an assist enroute to a three point performance.

Junior forward Quinn Preston matched Pooley’s production as he also amassed three points on the night. The Michigan native scored a third-period goal while adding two assists.

Senior goalie Tommy Nappier turned away 40 of the Nittany Lion 43 shot attempts on a night where he was under pressure a lot due to the Buckeyes picking up 10 penalty minutes compared to Penn State’s two.

The Nittany Lions took advantage of just one of their five power play opportunities as freshman Jimmy Dowd Jr. netted their only power play goal mid-way through the first period.

Dowd contributed to each of Penn State’s goals — tallying two assists on top of his power play goal.

Game 2

After a pair of goals in the second period gave the Nittany Lions a two-goal advantage, Ohio State failed to stage a comeback and fell 5-2.

Penn State sophomore forward Kevin Wall and graduate Tim Doherty scored the Nittany Lions go-ahead and insurance goal in the second period.

Sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta cut the Nittany Lion lead to 3-2 with a power play goal early in the third period, but the Buckeyes could not take advantage of the momentum shift.

Cheremeta accounted for both of the Ohio State scores as he also netted a first period goal.

A pair of empty net goals by Penn State in the final two minutes were the nails in the coffin for the Buckeye comeback.

Nappier collected 35 saves in the loss, while Penn State junior goalie Oskar Autio turned away 28 of Ohio State’s 30 shots.

The Buckeyes return to action Friday against Michigan at 7 p.m.