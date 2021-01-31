Ohio State struggled to keep pace with Minnesota’s offensive attack on two straight nights as the Buckeyes were swept for the third time this season.

Ohio State (5-12-1) gave up 10 goals to the Golden Gophers’ (15-3-0) high-power offense in two games, while the offense sputtered and could not keep up with Minnesota in either contest.

Game 1

Ohio State was unable to recover from a quick start from Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers dominated en route to a 5-1 win Friday.

Minnesota jumped out early, netting two first-period goals against Ohio State senior goaltender Tommy Nappier. Sophomore defenseman Jackson LaCombe opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal less than seven minutes into the game.

That goal marked the beginning of a long day for Nappier, who allowed 5 goals on 25 shots before being pulled mid-way through the third period.

Ohio State’s lone goal came off the power play, as junior forward Quinn Preston found twine with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

However, the Buckeyes found success in the power play kill as they did not allow a goal in three of Gophers’ opportunities.

Game 2

The Buckeyes could not salvage the series Saturday and dropped Game 2 in a score of 5-2.

Ohio State edged Minnesota 30-27 in shots, but senior goaltender Jack LaFontaine denied 28 of the Buckeyes’ attempts. Ohio State senior goaltender Evan Moyse did not find the same success, however, as he surrendered goals on 15.4 percent of the shots he faced.

Sophomore forward Tate Singleton was the first Buckeye to find the back of the net in Game 2, but the goal came on the tailend of three goals from the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota capitalized on Ohio State’s penalties, scoring on 2-of-6 power plays opportunities. All five goals were scored by different Golden Gophers, and sophomore defenseman Jackson LaCombe led the way with a goal and a pair of assists.

The Buckeyes return to action Friday in a home series against Notre Dame.