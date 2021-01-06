""

Thousands of Trump supporters get in to west lawn of Capitol hill to protest against President-elect Joe Biden’s legal election win during the day Congress votes to certify as US President-elect, today on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington D.C. Credit: Lenin Nolly/Sipa USA via TNS

Ohio senators and congressional representatives have confirmed their safety and condemned the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, causing the electoral college certification process to halt as both chambers of Congress were evacuated.

Supporters of President Donald Trump who want the legal election that saw President-elect Joe Biden voted into office to be overturned broke through Capitol Police barricades and into the congressional chambers around 2 p.m. 

Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement said stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not an exercise of First Amendment rights. 

“This is an embarrassment to our country.  This must stop immediately.  The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building,” DeWine said. “The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tweeted he and his staff were safe, urging the mob to end their violence.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) condemned the mob in a tweet and called on President Donald Trump to do the same.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH-3) tweeted a video condemning the “inexcusable, unacceptable” act of violence.

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH-12) condemned the violence and tweeted the mob will not alter the constitutional process.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-4) tweeted support for Capitol Police. Jordan spoke on the House floor opposing certification of the electoral college results Wednesday and questioned the lack of an investigation by the House of Representatives.

“Somehow the guy who never left his basement won this election?” Jordan said. “Eighty million Americans, 80 million of our fellow citizens, Republicans and Democrats, have doubt about the election.”