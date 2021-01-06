Ohio senators and congressional representatives have confirmed their safety and condemned the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, causing the electoral college certification process to halt as both chambers of Congress were evacuated.

Supporters of President Donald Trump who want the legal election that saw President-elect Joe Biden voted into office to be overturned broke through Capitol Police barricades and into the congressional chambers around 2 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement said stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not an exercise of First Amendment rights.

“This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building,” DeWine said. “The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tweeted he and his staff were safe, urging the mob to end their violence.

My staff and I are safe. The violence at the Capitol needs to end now. The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) condemned the mob in a tweet and called on President Donald Trump to do the same.

The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 6, 2021

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH-3) tweeted a video condemning the “inexcusable, unacceptable” act of violence.

An attack on the orderly functioning of our government is inexcusable. This is absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/7fJTXxvcmV — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) January 6, 2021

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH-12) condemned the violence and tweeted the mob will not alter the constitutional process.

The violent behavior occurring on Capitol Hill this afternoon does not change our U.S. Constitution or the laws Congress is sworn to uphold. As I’ve stated many times, violence has never been the answer and I strongly condemn these actions. This is un-American. https://t.co/qGtMhEYe30 — Congressman Troy Balderson (@RepBalderson) January 6, 2021

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-4) tweeted support for Capitol Police. Jordan spoke on the House floor opposing certification of the electoral college results Wednesday and questioned the lack of an investigation by the House of Representatives.

“Somehow the guy who never left his basement won this election?” Jordan said. “Eighty million Americans, 80 million of our fellow citizens, Republicans and Democrats, have doubt about the election.”