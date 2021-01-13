Swapping video games and textbooks for instruments, musical equipment and carpet squares hung on the wall, an Ohio State student turned his dorm room into a makeshift recording studio.

Adam Paddock, a third-year in strategic communication and a resident advisor, has produced nine songs ranging from voice memos to studio recordings since August, all from the comfort of his own dorm room.

His alternative chamber pop music has reached over 31,000 streams on Spotify, with 13,000 of those coming from his debut single, “Milky Way,” Paddock said.

Paddock’s love of music started in the fifth grade when he began playing trumpet. During his senior year, he began singing in his high school’s show choir, Paddock said.

Although Paddock has been involved in music for the majority of his life, he said he didn’t begin writing music until his senior year of high school.

“I’ve written a ton of bad songs, and the saying is true,” Paddock said. “You have to get through all the bad ones to get to the good ones. When I finally wrote ‘Outside,’ that was the first one I was like, ‘Alright, this needs to be somewhere.’”

Paddock records and produces his music on his own, learning skills from YouTube and friends.

His fifth single, “Brightly,” which came out Oct. 30, features aspects of both his school and music life. While recording the song, Paddock found a way to utilize vocals from his residents.

“When a bunch of my residents heard me singing they were like, ‘Yo, that sounds so good, can we come in and listen?’ and I said sure,” Paddock said.

Paddock said that while he was singing, a comment made by one of his residents inspired him to have his neighbors help him with the song.

“I got a ton of my residents, anyone who was outside, anybody who would answer the door, to come over and they all yelled, ‘Hey,’ all at one time,” Paddock said. “It ended up sounding so sick in the mix, and now it’s in the song.”

Sky Belieu, a first-year student at Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts, has collaborated with Paddock and admires his dedication to music despite only pursuing a minor in music.

“He has produced tons of music, and I think it is really cool how he’s balancing all of that,” Belieu said.

The balance Belieu cites is in reference to Paddock’s extensive list of extracurriculars, including club gymnastics and working as a resident advisor. Paddock said he plans his weeks out minute by minute to ensure time remains available for his music.

“That’s the only way I know I’m going to be able to get everything done and have space for creativity,” Paddock said. “I need to be anticipating time to be creative rather than just being tossed into it.”

Paddock said the pandemic has completely shifted the performance aspect of his career.

“I am typically found busking in the Short North on weekends, but the pandemic has stifled my ability to gather small groups safely,” Paddock said. “All live shows and gigs were canceled and the whole music industry has had to find new ways to connect with audiences.”

Boasting almost 17,000 followers on TikTok, Paddock has turned to livestream performances to remain connected with his audience and share his music.

“Performance for a screen has been a nice placeholder, and I am lucky to live in a time where it is possible, but I can’t wait to be back out playing for real faces,” Paddock said.

With new music in the works, Paddock said he anticipates the release of his next EP in the middle of the semester.