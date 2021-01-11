U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04), an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom Monday.

Jordan received the highest civilian honor in a private ceremony at the White House with no press in attendance. The award comes less than one week after the insurrection at the U.S Capitol Jan. 6 and amid allegations that Jordan knew of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss’ abuse of students and student-athletes.

According to the White House announcement, Jordan was awarded for his efforts in Congress that largely disrupted Obama-era policies, for fighting against “cancel culture” and for targeting programs that were seen to “de-platform” conservatives.

“He is an inspiration to freedom-loving Americans everywhere and has distinguished himself as one of the most consequential members of Congress of his generation,” the announcement states.

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, was recognized for opposing Trump’s 2019 impeachment. The announcement states he “led the effort to confront the impeachment witch hunt.” Jordan also led the House opposition to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win last week.

Jordan said he does not hold Trump responsible for inciting the attack on the Capitol, but condemned the mob and said law enforcement agencies needed to hold the pro-Trump mob responsible.

When Congress reconvened after the attack, Jordan continued to object to the electoral college certification.

Now, with articles of impeachment introduced by House Democrats Monday, Jordan is positioned to defend Trump in any impeachment hearings as a top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan, who served as an assistant coach for the Ohio State men’s wrestling team from 1987-95, is named in a November 2019 lawsuit against Ohio State, alleging Jordan knew of Strauss’ abuse after multiple wrestlers and a referee came to Jordan and head coach Russ Hellickson detailing the abuse. Jordan has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Strauss was a team doctor for 17 men’s varsity sports and physician at the Student Wellness Center at Ohio State from 1978-98, during which time he abused at least 177 students and student-athletes, according to a report released in May following an investigation conducted by Perkins Coie, LLP. The investigation also found that Ohio State failed to act on Strauss’ abuse at the time. Ohio State’s latest count, according to a university press release, includes nearly 1,500 instances of Strauss-related abuse.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

“[Jordan’s] been adamant that nothing’s ever happened and no one ever came to him,” Mike Schyck, a former Ohio State wrestler and a graduate student coach, said. “There’s not been one time in the position that he’s in that he’s showed any loyalty to any of the guys that he’s coached. I mean, if he had the loyalty with all of his athletes the way he’s showing his loyalty to Donald Trump, this case would have been solved and done with years ago.”

Schyck said the award fulfills some sort of agenda and points to Trump’s 2018 support of Jordan following the original allegations.

“I don’t believe them at all. I believe him,” Trump said. “Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind. I believe Jim Jordan 100 percent. He’s an outstanding man.”

At the time of publication, Jordan had not responded to requests for comment.

Adam DiSabato, brother of Mike DiSabato, who first went public with Strauss’ abuse, testified at a public hearing in February 2020 on House Bill 249 which would have waived the statute of limitations for Strauss victims to take legal action against the university. During his testimony, Adam DiSabato said he went to Jordan and Hellickson as a team captain and begged them to do something about his teammates’ complaints of abuse against Strauss.

“I went to them as a captain, begging them to do something,” Adam DiSabato said at the hearing. “They did not. They told me they went to their superiors. Their superiors told them to be happy where we’re at, to keep our mouths shut.”

Jordan’s vote aligned with Trump’s position 88.5 percent of the time since the start of his administration, including voting against both articles of impeachment against the president, according to FiveThirtyEight, a statistical analysis website.

Jordan was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2007 after previously serving in both the Ohio State Senate and House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA-22) was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom Jan. 4, according to the White House.