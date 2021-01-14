Urban Meyer appears to be eyeing a return to the coaching ranks, but it won’t be at the college level.

According to multiple reports, the former Ohio State head coach is nearing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to be the organization’s next head coach. The Jaguars went 1-15 in the 2020-21 season and possess the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The former Ohio State coach currently serves as Ohio State’s assistant athletic director and makes $102,000.12 each year. He has held the position since 2019.

Meyer coached at Ohio State for seven seasons and accumulated an 83-9 record. He led the Buckeyes to three Big Ten titles and a national championship in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes went 7-0 against Michigan with Meyer at the helm.

Meyer retired following the 2018 season — a year in which he revealed he had a cyst in his brain that caused severe headaches and was suspended for three games following an investigation into his knowledge of domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Ryan Day, the offensive coordinator under Meyer from 2017-18, served as interim head coach during Meyer’s three-game suspension in 2018. Day was named Ohio State’s next head coach when Meyer announced his retirement Dec. 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.