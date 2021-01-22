The Schottenstein Center usually hosts Buckeye basketball and hockey games, concerts and other live events — now, it is serving as a vaccination site for COVID-19.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email the Ohio State Transportation and Traffic Management is helping with the vaccination process by shuttling patients to and from the Schottenstein Center.

As of Tuesday, those aged 80 and older can schedule vaccination appointments, according to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State website. The vaccination distribution plan will be the same as Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan for vaccine distribution in Ohio.

Transportation and Traffic Management developed a shuttle plan with the medical center, Department of Athletics and CampusParc to manage traffic flow in and out of the area and create convenient shuttle options for patients, Nicole Holman, assistant director of marketing and communications in the Office of Administration and Planning, said in an email.

Holman said the shuttle continuously loops through the Scarlet 1-5 parking lots near the Schottenstein Center. A map with parking and shuttle information can be found here.

Holman said the patient shuttle will run Mondays-Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With cold weather and the possibility of icy conditions this winter, the shuttle is intended to provide a convenient and safe option for patients to access the Schottenstein Center,” Holman said.

The university shuttle carries 20 passengers, Holman said. Signage will be on-site to direct patients to parking lots and wheelchairs are available, if needed, for patients at the curbside drop-off.

Starting Monday, Ohioans aged 75 years or older and those who have a developmental or intellectual disability and one of several qualifying health conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine. A full list of qualifying medical conditions as well as a complete timeline for vaccine distribution can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website.

Further information about vaccine qualification can be found on the Wexner Medical Center website.