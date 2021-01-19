With a semester of online school and winter boredom ahead of us, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — and still tragically incomplete — list of online events happening throughout the semester. Click the title of any event for more info.
MUSIC
- Thursday, Jan. 21
- Phoebe Bridgers 9 p.m. ($9.99)
- Friday, Jan. 22
- Mxmtoon 6 p.m. (FREE)
- Additional shows Jan. 24, 29 and 31
- Sunday, Jan. 24
- Bjork 12 p.m. (FREE)
- Friday, Jan. 29
- Adam Lambert 3 p.m. ($18.50)
- Additional show at 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 30
- Cory Wong 8 p.m. ($15)
- Sunday, Jan. 31
- BLACKPINK midnight ($29.99)
- Friday, Feb. 5
- The Staves 11 p.m. ($16)
- Sunday, Feb. 14
- A Night In with Josh Groban 8 p.m. ($30)
- Friday, Feb. 19
- Wallows 9 p.m. ($9.99)
- Saturday, Feb. 20
- Daniel Caesar 8 p.m. ($15)
- Saturday, Feb. 27
- Fleet Foxes 9 p.m. ($9.99)
THEATRE/PERFORMANCES
- Tuesday, Jan. 19
- African Carribean MixFest 6 p.m. (FREE)
- MixFest celebrates the diverse stories in theatre with virtual readings of new works through Jan. 29.
- Friday, Jan. 22
- Hack City Comedy Show 8 p.m. (FREE)
- Featuring comics from MTV, Comedy Central and more, the Hack City Comedy Show streams every Friday through May 14.
- Monday, Jan. 25
- “Live at The Lortel” Series: Phillipa Soo 7 p.m. (FREE)
- This live podcast is dedicated to amplifying the voices of theatre-makers of color. Soo joins the hosts to give insight into her career and creative process.
- Thursday, Jan. 28
- Theatre Alive!: A Celebration of School Theatre 8:30 p.m. (FREE)
- This year’s virtual gala for The Educational Theatre Foundation will be hosted by John Stamos and include performances from Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and Amber Riley.
- Thursday, Feb. 11
- ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway 8 p.m. (FREE)
- This one-night-only benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is chock-full of the stars of ABC Daytime singing Broadway classics.
- Friday, Feb. 12
- Gatsby – A Musical 2:30 p.m. ($25)
- Sunday, Feb. 14
- “The Seth Concert Series”: Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus 8 p.m. ($25)
- Broadway stars Block and Arcelus join host Seth Rudetsky to share behind-the-scenes stories and sing songs from their careers.
- Saturday, Feb. 20
- “Guess What:” The Family-Friendly Standup Comedy Show 1 p.m. (FREE)
- NYC comics perform their best standup live accompanied by kids telling jokes in between sets. Additional shows March 20 and April 17.
- Friday, March 5
- Comedy Crossing: The Animal Crossing Standup Comedy Show 7 p.m. (FREE)
- With an additional show April 2, Comedy Crossing is a standup show within the Animal Crossing game.
- Saturday, March 13
- Our Home, Your Home 7:30 p.m. (FREE)
- The Bergen Performing Arts Center Gala is benefitting COVID-relief with performances from Jay Leno, Dionne Warwick, Jack Antonoff and more.
- Our Home, Your Home 7:30 p.m. (FREE)
FESTIVALS/AWARD SHOWS
- Friday, Jan. 22
- She Rocks Awards 9:30 p.m. (FREE)
- Honoring women from all areas of the music industry, the She Rocks Awards will include performances from The Go-Go’s, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, comedian Margaret Cho and more.
- Friday, Jan. 29
- iHeart ALTer EGO 2021 9 p.m. (FREE)
- The fifth annual festival features performances from Billie Eilish, Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Weezer and more.
- Saturday, Jan. 30
- Hoggetowne at Home: A Virtual Medieval Festival Experience (FREE)
- Watch performances and demonstrations, engage with characters, shop the medieval market and more at this virtual medieval festival streaming through Feb. 7.
- SF SketchFest 5 p.m. ($20)
- With comedy sketches, improv scenes, game shows and interviews with entertainers, this comedy festival features performers from shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Upright Citizens Brigade,” “Portlandia” and “The Office.”
- New Works Festival 1 p.m. ($5)
- Three new plays will be developed throughout each week of this festival by the Contemporary American Theatre Company and performed digitally at the end of the week. The festival goes through Feb. 13.
- Thursday, Feb. 4
- Ely Winter Festival (FREE)
- This festival celebrates winter with 10 days of snow sculpting, artwork and Zoom workshops through Feb. 14.
- Thursday, Feb. 11
- Guillermo Gómez-Peña: WE ARE ALL ALIENS 7 p.m. (FREE)
- Created solely during lockdown, this solo performance is composed of poetry, theory and performance texts.
- Friday, Feb. 12
- DANCE@30FPS 11 a.m. (FREE)
- Streaming until March 11, this festival celebrates the intersection of filmmaking and global dance.
- Saturday, Feb. 27
- Matsuri: A Festival of Japan 10 a.m. (FREE)
- The Arizona Matsuri festival celebrates Japanese culture with exhibits, performances and more.
- Sunday, Feb. 28
- Golden Globes Awards 8 p.m. (FREE)
- Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Golden Globes will air live on NBC.
- Sunday, March 14
- Grammy Awards 9 p.m. (FREE)
- Airing on CBS, the 63rd Grammy’s features nods to Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and more.
- Sunday, April 25
- Oscars 8 p.m. (FREE)
- The 2021 Academy Awards will air on ABC with nominations being announced in February.
OTHER
- Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Paws & Pages 2:30 p.m. (FREE)
- Join Annenberg PetSpace for a story and a virtual pet encounter every Wednesday through Feb. 24.
- Saturday, Jan. 30
- Wonderball 8 p.m. (FREE)
- Columbus Museum of Art celebrates a night of black and white fashion during their annual Wonderball.
- Friday, Feb. 5
- Policing Black America: A Dialogue 4:30 p.m. (FREE)
- Join Shannon King and Carl Suddler for a discussion hosted by the Department of History.
- Friday, March 5
- The Black Athlete: Politics and Protest in the Era of Black Lives Matter: A Dialogue 4:30 p.m. (FREE)
- Hosted by the 1619 and Beyond Program and the Department of History, join professors Derrick White and Louis Moore for a discussion on politics and protests in athletics.
- Saturday, March 6
- CoffeeCon Online L!VE 11 a.m. (FREE)
- CoffeeCon is an interactive livestream for coffee enthusiasts to learn from the best and ask questions to experts.
