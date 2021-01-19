A laptop has the YouTube page of 'Blackpink' up with advertisements of their coming concert

BLACKPINK is holding an online livestream concert on January 31. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor

With a semester of online school and winter boredom ahead of us, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — and still tragically incomplete — list of online events happening throughout the semester. Click the title of any event for more info.

 

MUSIC

 

THEATRE/PERFORMANCES

 

FESTIVALS/AWARD SHOWS

  • Friday, Jan. 22
    • She Rocks Awards 9:30 p.m. (FREE)
      • Honoring women from all areas of the music industry, the She Rocks Awards will include performances from The Go-Go’s, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, comedian Margaret Cho and more.
  •  Friday, Jan. 29
    • iHeart ALTer EGO 2021 9 p.m. (FREE)
      • The fifth annual festival features performances from Billie Eilish, Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Weezer and more.
  •  Saturday, Jan. 30
    • Hoggetowne at Home: A Virtual Medieval Festival Experience (FREE)
      • Watch performances and demonstrations, engage with characters, shop the medieval market and more at this virtual medieval festival streaming through Feb. 7.
    • SF SketchFest 5 p.m. ($20)
      • With comedy sketches, improv scenes, game shows and interviews with entertainers, this comedy festival features performers from shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Upright Citizens Brigade,” “Portlandia” and “The Office.”
    • New Works Festival 1 p.m. ($5)
      • Three new plays will be developed throughout each week of this festival by the Contemporary American Theatre Company and performed digitally at the end of the week. The festival goes through Feb. 13.
  • Thursday, Feb. 4
    • Ely Winter Festival (FREE)
      • This festival celebrates winter with 10 days of snow sculpting, artwork and Zoom workshops through Feb. 14. 
  • Thursday, Feb. 11
  • Friday, Feb. 12
    • DANCE@30FPS 11 a.m. (FREE)
      • Streaming until March 11, this festival celebrates the intersection of filmmaking and global dance. 
  • Saturday, Feb. 27
    • Matsuri: A Festival of Japan 10 a.m. (FREE)
      • The Arizona Matsuri festival celebrates Japanese culture with exhibits, performances and more.
  • Sunday, Feb. 28
    • Golden Globes Awards 8 p.m. (FREE)
      • Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Golden Globes will air live on NBC.
  • Sunday, March 14
    • Grammy Awards 9 p.m. (FREE)
      • Airing on CBS, the 63rd Grammy’s features nods to Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and more.
  • Sunday, April 25
    • Oscars 8 p.m. (FREE)
      • The 2021 Academy Awards will air on ABC with nominations being announced in February.

 

OTHER

  • Wednesday, Jan. 20
    • Paws & Pages 2:30 p.m. (FREE)
      • Join Annenberg PetSpace for a story and a virtual pet encounter every Wednesday through Feb. 24.
  • Saturday, Jan. 30 
    • Wonderball 8 p.m. (FREE)
      • Columbus Museum of Art celebrates a night of black and white fashion during their annual Wonderball.
  • Friday, Feb. 5
  • Friday, March 5
  • Saturday, March 6
    • CoffeeCon Online L!VE 11 a.m. (FREE)
      • CoffeeCon is an interactive livestream for coffee enthusiasts to learn from the best and ask questions to experts.