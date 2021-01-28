Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Jan. 28

Violist Jordan Bak 3 p.m. online (FREE) Jamaican-American award-winning violist Jordan Bak will be performing as a part of The National Arts Club’s series of classical concerts featuring Black and Latino musicians.

Lift Every Voice: Why African American Poetry Matters Today 8 p.m. online (FREE) Celebrating 250 years of African American poetry, this event will include poem readings that address identity, race, place, voice, and the richness and diversity of African American poetic imagination. Poets include Amanda Gorman, Kris Bowers, Robin Coste Lewis and Safiya Sinclair.



Friday, Jan. 29

Wavelengths: Global Music Conference noon online ($20) This two-day event will feature conversations from agents, artists, media and more on issues within the international music industry. The conference will be available on Zoom from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.



Saturday, Jan. 30

George and the Hidden Dragon – New Works Festival 1 p.m. online (FREE)

CATCO’s New Works Festival develops and presents plays for both children and adults. “George and the Hidden Dragon” tells the story of two dragon-battling siblings on their journey to face their fears.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical 2:30 p.m. online ($10) Olivier Award-winning Showstoppers will take your ideas and transform them into a brand new musical on the spot.

Everbloom: Virtual Music Festival 7 p.m. online (FREE) This musical festival features solely Canadian hip-hop and R&B artists, such as Joyia, Gary Beals, Aphrose, Quincy Morales and more.

MethMatics 8 p.m. online (FREE) Similar to the 1970s punk scene, MethMatics will stream their performance from the stage of Ace of Cups.



FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Jan. 28

Dine Around Downtown: Cooking At Home 4 p.m. online (FREE) Chefs from Lower Manhattan restaurants share their favorite recipes and tips in this web-series hosted by James Beard Award-winning chef Rocco DiSpirito.



Saturday, Jan. 30

Worthington Farmers Market 9 a.m. at Shoppes at Worthington Place (FREE) Featuring local vendors, the market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.



Sunday, Jan. 31

Valentine’s Chocolate Strawberries Workshop 2 p.m. online (FREE) BAKE IT UP! by Lorena is hosting a workshop on how to make chocolate dipped strawberries for Valentine’s Day.



Monday, Feb. 1

Mariano’s Celebrates Black History Month 6:30 p.m. online (FREE) Chef Lamar Moore will teach viewers how to make pan-seared pork chops with molasses butter, black eyed pea cassoulet and barbeque carrots.



Wednesday, Feb. 3

Sage Appliances Live Home Coffee Masterclass 1 p.m. online (FREE) This 45-minute interactive session will teach viewers espresso fundamentals, latte art and more.

Good For Your Soul: A Cooking Show 6 p.m. online (FREE) Home chef Ms. Carol will show viewers how to cook a healthy and easy soul food dish to kick off Black History Month.



ART AND FILM

Thursday, Jan. 28

Sundance Film Festival 2021 10 a.m. online (FREE) Sundance will be broadcast virtually for the first time, including 71 feature films. The films are also available in person on satellite screens across the country such as the Gateway Film Center from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.



Saturday, Jan. 30

Wonderball 2021 8 p.m. online (FREE) Columbus Museum of Art hosts Wonderball, a fashion fundraiser benefiting the museum, and will be streaming live from the museum with hosts Nina West and Hakim Callwood.



Monday, Feb. 1

In Cahoots: 1st Year MFA Exhibition 11 a.m. at Hopkins Hall Gallery (FREE) Touching on the ever-changing structure of relationships during the pandemic, this exhibition is composed of works by the Master of Fine Arts’ first-year Department of Art cohort. The exhibition is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Feb. 5.

19ChoreOVIDs online (FREE) Open through Feb. 28, dance professor Susan Van Pelt Petry used dance to process the emotional themes of the pandemic, and the exhibition reflects that journey through 19 short pieces and essays.



OTHER

Saturday, Jan. 30

Daybreaker LIVE: Winter Onesies Dance 11 a.m. online ($15) This festival features two sessions of yoga and dancing with a live DJ set from Oyasound’s Sabine Blaizin. Viewers are encouraged to don their best onesies for the event.



Monday, Feb. 1

Masterclass with James McAvoy 3 p.m. online ($20) Golden Globe-nominated actor James McAvoy joins artistic director and actor Shauna Macdonald for an online Q&A.

