Seeking their third straight win over their rival, the Buckeyes prevailed in a thriller on Thursday.

No. 17 Ohio State (8-1) outscored the No 11. Wolverines (10-1) 29-21 in the fourth quarter to defeat Michigan 81-77.

“It’s always good to beat the team up north, so that was fun,” junior guard Jacy Sheldon said.

Sheldon hit a crucial shot from just outside the arc to put the Buckeyes ahead with 45 seconds remaining in the game.

“That play was started with defense and that was a great pass so that was obviously a huge play,” Sheldon said. “I think collectively we made a lot of big plays leading up to that. Definitely led to the outcome tonight.”

The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead with 14 points in the paint during the first quarter. Ohio State did not score for more than three minutes to open the game.

Michigan junior forward Naz Hillmon carved the Buckeye defense in the lane contributing 8 of those 14 points in the paint during the first quarter.

Outside of Hillmon, the Buckeye defense successfully contained the Wolverines, forcing 12 turnovers with three blocks.

Only four Wolverines recorded points during the game.

“We had to have all of our post players step up and basically out work her,” graduate forward Tanya Beacham said. “She can’t guard all three of us out there.”

Although Hillmon recorded a whopping 50 points — a program record for points in a game — it was not enough to overcome the 29-point offensive surge in the third quarter from the Buckeyes.

The mid-game charge was led by Ohio State’s Sheldon, who scored 20 points on the day along with five rebounds.

The Buckeyes as a team were good off of the glass despite missing their second best rebounder in junior forward Aaliyah Patty.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said that her presence was missed in today’s game.

“That hurt. Obviously she’s a really good player for us, and especially when you are going against the best post player in the country,” McGuff said. “You want all hands on deck at the position. Sometimes that’s what happens sometimes. Unfortunately she couldn’t make it for today’s game.”

Foul trouble plagued the Buckeyes in the second half as three players reached at least four fouls.

Sophomore forward Rebeka Mikulasikova fouled out with 11 seconds remaining in the game.

After an abysmal 54.5 percent performance against Nebraska, Ohio State was nearly perfect on the day from the stripe, converting 23-of-25 free-throw opportunities.

Beacham pointed to last week’s loss as added motivation heading into this rivalry contest.

“It meant everything. It was definitely a statement after the loss we just had,” Beachem said. “We most definitely had to play with a chip on our shoulders, and I think that we most definitely did that.”

The Buckeyes take on the Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. Monday at the Schottenstein Center.