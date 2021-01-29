It’s usual for a hockey rink’s sheet of ice to be below freezing; but it is unusual for a college rookie to be on fire.

Freshman defenseman Riley Brengman was named WCHA defenseman of the week after a team-high four assists in a sweep against Minnesota State Jan. 22-23.

The first-year defenseman first hit the ice in her hometown of China, Michigan. She started learning the game when she was 4 years old and joined an official team when she was 6.

In a town where pond hockey is everyone’s favorite pastime and her older brother played hockey throughout his high school career, hockey became something that would stick with her.

“Watching him play and then seeing his passion for it and then that led to my passion,” Brengman said.

Brengman went on to play on all-boys teams until she transferred to an all-girls school during her freshman year of high school. Although surprising for others, Brengman said being the solo female on a team is a regular thing where she is from.

“She used to be a little princess, the only girl on the team bossing the boys around,” Heather Brengman, the defenseman’s mother, said.

In 2019, Riley Brengman was the captain of her high school team, Little Caesars, and assistant captain of the 2020 state champion Belle Tire hockey team. She was also a three-time club state champion while competing with both teams.

Upon arriving at Ohio State, Brengman credits her smooth transition to her teammates, coaches and overall culture within the program.

“I think she got overlooked a lot by U.S. hockey to be honest with you. Her skating is impressive. We’ve been working on her transitions. Her release is pretty elite — it’s kind of like a guy’s shot. It goes off of her stick with very little effort,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “This kid’s gonna be elite,”

Brengman is responsible for at least one point in five of the last eight games. She was named WCHA Rookie of the Week after a goal and assist made during the Buckeyes duel against Bemidji State Jan. 1-2. She is aso tied for the league’s second-highest scoring defenseman along with her teammate, junior Madison Bizal.

Brengman had two assists in the first meeting with Minnesota Jan. 22 and then another two the following day. She was able to finish the weekend with a plus-minus of 4.

Like other athletes who receive accolades, Brengman said there is still much to be improved within her game.

“I think I’ve adapted pretty well. Obviously there’s still things I need to improve on — especially on the quicker decision making or just the little things,” Brengman said.

In the end, she knows she can rely on her team.

“They push me each day to get better, and I couldn’t be more thankful,” Brengman said.