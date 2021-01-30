Despite an enthusiastic crowd yelling “OH-IO” whenever they got the chance, the Buckeyes could not ride the wave to the win Friday.

No. 3 Ohio State (8-5-0) and No. 2 Minnesota (9-3-0) battled in a high scoring contest Friday with the Gophers earning the road win 7-4.

Minnesota was able to get on the board first with over 14 minutes remaining in the first period with a goal made by Gopher freshman forward Abbey Murphy.

But goals from senior forward Liz Schepers and sophomore forward Jennifer Gardner gave Ohio State its only lead of the game at 2-1. The Golden Gophers responded less than four minutes later in the first period and never trailed again.

As if fueled by each other’s charisma, both teams took turns hitting the back of the net.

Although the teams were neck-and-neck in shots.

“We expected it to be a back and forth game,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said.

The Buckeyes were only able to take advantage of one of their five power play opportunities, when sophomore forward Jennifer Gardiner put one past Minnesota redshirt senior goaltender Lauren Bench late in the first period.

The Buckeyes started the third period off with a power play and were able to once again even up the score.

However the Gophers strung together the final three goals, started by a goal from junior Taylor Heise with just under 10 minutes to go in the final period. A power play goal from junior defenseman Crystalyn Hengler and an empty-netter from junior forward Catie Skaja closed the scoring for Minnesota.

Despite the Buckeyes outshooting the Golden Gophers 33-31, Minnesota senior goaltender Laura Bench denied 29 of the attempts.

Senior forward Emma Maltais had involvement in four of the goals scored by the Buckeyes with one goal and three assists. As for career stats, Maltais reached her 100th assist — joining Laura McIntosh as the only players in Buckeye history to eclipse the century mark in assists.

“She came to play tonight, gloves on for her,” Muzerall said about Maltais.

Ohio State has a chance to turn the series around tomorrow, but as first-year defenseman Riley Brengman said, it will have to be a collective effort.

“Collectively as a team, we have the mindset to take the game, game by game, worry about Friday’s game, and then worry Saturday’s game. Then, having the mindset that we need to sweep to be successful, but if we don’t then we need to do the things we do right,” Brengman said.

The two teams will hit the ice again on Saturday with the puck dropping at 3:07 p.m.