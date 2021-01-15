Ohio State women’s hockey will look to keep momentum against a tough challenge in Minnesota Duluth.

The No. 3 Buckeyes (5-3-0) are coming off last weekend’s split series against then-No.1 Wisconsin. Ohio State’s difficult schedule continues with a meeting with No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (4-2-0), as head coach Nadine Muzerall said she thinks the team deserves credit for sticking through in a tough conference.

“What I think the rest of the nation really needs to understand is this year, and this year in particular, is that we’re forced to play the No. 1 team in the country four times, possibly six times,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said Saturday. “Then you have the No. 2 team in the country, Minnesota, doing the same thing and then doing it back to back and then doing it in less than 24 hours. I think teams like that deserve more respect in the nation than our league is getting.”

Last season, Ohio State went 1-2-1 against the Bulldogs. The team’s last win at Minnesota Duluth was Jan. 29, 2016, in a 6-3 score.

The Bulldogs enter the series having not played since Dec. 5, a series-sweeping 5-1 victory over St. Cloud State. Since then, Minnesota Duluth has had series with Wisconsin and Minnesota postponed.

However, they still pose a distinct challenge for the Buckeyes, led by senior forward Anna Klein, who leads the team with 9 points.

“Duluth is a strong team. Offensively they’ve had some high-scoring games and can definitely put the puck away and they’re physical. They play a tough game and that’s something that we also like to play and can match that well,” Ohio State assistant coach Emily West said Thursday.

In goal for Minnesota Duluth is junior Emma Soderberg, who allows just 1.61 goals per game and sports a 0.937 save percentage.

Nine different Ohio State players have scored goals with six of them having made multiple goals.

Center Jenna Buglioni is ranked seventh nationally among freshmen in points per game with 0.88.

Senior forward Emma Maltais is the WHCA’s active career points leader at 146. Her teammate, senior forward Tatum Skaggs, is close behind at No. 3 with 111 points.

Maltais is also at 94 assists in her whole career, with no other WCHA player at more than 58 career assists.

As the Buckeyes have already had to play some of the top teams in the nation, West said Minnesota Duluth provides a significant challenge for Ohio State.

“It’s gonna be a very physical, fast paced game that I think we are all looking forward to,” West said.