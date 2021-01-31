After a battle of the fittest, it was the Buckeyes who proved to be the last team standing after winning the second game of the series.

After a rough 7-4 loss on Friday, No. 3 Ohio State (9-5-0) and No. 2 Minnesota (9-4-0) earned a series split Saturday with a 3-1 win.

“It’s not just because they won that I’m very excited about their effort and how well they played,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said Saturday.

The Buckeyes jumped on the Golden Gophers to the tune of 2-0 before Minnesota junior forward Abigail Boreen broke the drought in the final second of the second period.

In the first period, Ohio State senior forward Tatum Skaggs was penalized for high sticking, giving Minnesota a power play. However, it was not long until she was joined by Gopher senior defenseman Olivia Knowles.

Less than two minutes after hopping out of the penalty box, Skaggs was able to capitalize while the Buckeyes were still on a powerplay. The team captain was able to net the first goal of the night assisted by junior forward Paetyn Levis and junior defenseman Madison Bizal.

Junior forward Sara Saekkinen was the next Buckeye to get a puck into the goal, giving Ohio State a 2-0 advantage. It marked the first goal for Saekkinen this season.

However, Saekkinen’s first goal of the season kept the Buckeyes in the lead for the remainder of the game.

“Sara has felt like she’s been struggling this year, we had a talk before the weekend, and I think that goal was huge for her mentally,” Muzerall said.

With the help of 27 saves by freshman goalie Amanda Thiele, Minnesota was held to less than 2 goals for just the third time this season. .

Then, as if giving them a kiss goodbye, Ohio state senior forward Emma Maltais shot a puck into Minnesota’s empty net. The final score was 3-1.

Ohio State ended with a 44-30 edge in shots over Minnesota. The Buckeyes were able to kill off all five Gopher power plays Saturday.

With no scheduled games next week, Levis said the Buckeyes will use the time to rest and rejuvenate.

“In the past, we always take that week to get better and improve. Late in our season recovery and all of that stuff is important as well. So it’s just a week to regroup and recover the body,” Levis said.

The Buckeyes will be on hiatus until they travel to Minnesota Feb.12, puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.