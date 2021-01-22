Ohio State women’s volleyball kicked off the season with a come-from-behind victory over Maryland Friday.

The Buckeyes first victory of the season did not come without challenges along the way, as the Buckeyes overcame a 2-1 deficit. Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said the team had to overcome nerves coming back to the court after a prolonged offseason.

“Both sides were feeling the nerves of getting back into match action,” Oldenburg said Friday. “We had our jerseys on again and we’re facing faces across the net we haven’t seen and just trying to get back into our style of play that we have been practicing on, but when our team calmed down things got a lot better and they felt it.”

The Buckeyes won the first set 25-21, led by freshman outside hitter Emily Londot who collected 6 kills in the opening set. However in the second set, the Buckeyes fell victim to the Terrapin defense, who finished the set with 4 blocks and lost 18-25.

The Terrapin offense provided a consistent challenge for the Buckeyes to defend, and Maryland took the two-set lead with a 25-23 win in the third set. With Maryland’s junior middle blocker Rainelle Jones having 12 kills and senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard having 10 of the Terrapins’ kills, the duo gave the Buckeyes fits throughout the entire match.

However, the Buckeyes quickly gained momentum in the fourth set, after junior setter Josie Wondran had two service aces and led Ohio State to a set win.

“We were down 2-1 and then we started playing our best volleyball,” Oldenburg said. “Certainly teams in a first match with a new staff and with all the jitters I talked about before, it could have crumbled, but they battled.”

The Buckeyes were able to secure a fifth set win of 15-13 by ending it with a kill by Londot.

With many changes during this unprecedented season and the Buckeyes being down in sets, Oldenburg said she was pleased to see what her team was able to accomplish on the court.

“That’s what we have been talking about, rebuilding this culture and making it the Buckeye way, this is how we fight and we have to work hard for everything,” Oldenburg said.

Sophomore outside hitters Gabby Gonzales and Jenaisya Moore, along with Londot, combined for 16 match kills with sophomore defense specialist Kylie Murr leading with 22 digs.

Ohio State will play Maryland once again 3 p.m. Saturday at Covelli Center.