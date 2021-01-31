Ohio State wrestling made history Sunday by blanking Maryland.

The Buckeyes shut out a Big Ten opponent in a dual meet for the fifth time in program history. It was the first time since they defeated Purdue 52-0 at home in 1979.

No. 11 Ohio State (4-1) racked up three pins, four decisions, two major decisions and a sudden victory to blow past Maryland (0-6) 41-0.

Ohio State junior Malik Heinselman, the No. 12 wrestler at 125 pounds, has been a reliable catalyst for the Buckeyes this season, and Sunday was no different.

Heinselman was dominant against Maryland redshirt freshman Zach Spence and earned points by takedowns and two near falls. But a double-digit lead wasn’t enough for Heinselman, and he ended the match by pinning Spence at 3:55.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Sammy Sasso, the No. 2 wrestler at 149 pounds, replicated Heinselman’s success. He held a convincing 17-2 lead in the second period before pinning Maryland redshirt junior Hunter Baxter at 5:31.

Heinselman and Sasso claimed only two of Ohio State’s five victories in the first half and the Buckeyes entered intermission with a 21-0 lead over the Terrapins.

After the break, Ohio State redshirt junior Ethan Smith, the No. 6 wrestler at 165 pounds, competed with Maryland redshirt freshman Jonathan Spadafora. He flirted with a technical fall in the third period, but Spadafora defended well in the closing seconds leaving Smith with a 24-11 major decision.

At 174 pounds, No. 4 Ohio State redshirt junior Kaleb Romero also earned a major decision. He used a strong combination of quickness and speed to overpower Maryland redshirt junior Philip Spadafora and claim a 19-8 victory.

The match concluded with No. 8 heavyweight Ohio State redshirt junior Tate Orndorff throwing Maryland freshman Garrett Kappes to the mat and claiming the third pin of the afternoon for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has now won four consecutive dual meets. It will hope to continue its winning streak when they face No. 1 Iowa and No. 19 Purdue in a tri-meet Feb. 7.