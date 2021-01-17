Following a prolonged offseason, Ohio State wrestling kicked off the season splitting its first two matches Sunday.

The No. 7 Buckeyes (1-1) dropped the first match of the all-Big Ten season to No. 24 Illinois (3-0), before topping No. 21 Wisconsin (0-2) in Champaign, Illinois.

ILLINOIS

Ohio State’s first match of the season was a hard-fought competition against Illinois, but the Illini came out on top 18-15.

The premiere matchup of the day was at 149 pounds between No.1 redshirt sophomore Sammy Sasso and No. 7 redshirt senior Mike Carr of Illinois.

Sasso defeated Carr by using a cradle maneuver and quickly pinning him to the mat in the first period to earn six points for the Buckeyes.

Along with Sasso, Ohio State wrestlers junior Kaleb Romero, junior Mailk Heinselman and redshirt senior Elijah Cleary earned individual victories.

Romero, the No. 4 wrestler at 174 pounds, dominated in a decisive 8-1 win over Illinois sophomore DJ Shannon.

At 125 pounds, No. 21 Heinselman trailed No. 13 redshirt sophomore Justin Cardini 1-0 through two periods. A late takedown in the third gave Heinselman a small lead and a couple of nearfall points helped him to a 5-2 victory.

Ohio State trailed Illinois 18-12 entering the final match between the two teams. Cleary, the No. 22 wrestler at 157 pounds, faced off against Illinois redshirt junior Johnny Mologousis in the deciding

Cleary was able to earn a 3-2 win, but the margin of victory only earned Ohio State three points, which was not enough for the Buckeyes to defeat the Illini.

WISCONSIN

Ohio State won its second matchup of the day by defeating Wisconsin 25-9.

The Buckeyes won 8-of-10 matches against the Badgers.

Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan made a surprise substitution when he replaced redshirt freshman Dylan D’Emilio with freshman Anthony Echemendia.

Wrestling at 141 pounds, Echemendia made his debut for the Buckeyes against Wisconsin redshirt freshman Trey Escobar. The Cabaiguan, Cuba native held a commanding lead throughout the contest and earned an 11-7 victory in his first career match.

Heinselman and Romero earned their second victories of the day against the Badgers.

Heinselman earned Ohio State’s only major decision in a high scoring contest with Wisconsin sophomore Eric Barnett. Heinselman scored seven points in the first period and six in the third to win 13-5.

Romero faced Wisconsin redshirt sophomore Jared Krattiger. The score remained tight throughout the contest as Romero led 5-4 through two periods. In the third, he was able to extend the lead before finishing the job with a 9-5 victory.

The Buckeyes return to the mats with a dual meet against Rutgers beginning Jan. 24 at noon.