In-person classes, jobs on campus, club meetings and, certainly not the least significant, football games in the ‘Shoe — the staples of normality at Ohio State are projected to make a comeback this August as the university moves forward with planning beyond the pandemic.

Ohio State plans to “significantly” expand in-person operations from current restrictions for the 2021-22 academic year, University President Kristina M. Johnson announced Thursday to the Board of Trustees.

While still following safety measures and in partnership with health authorities, the university’s plan includes increasing the following: in-person teaching and learning, students living in residence halls, staff working on campus, in-person campus services and events and fans in attendance at football games as well as other athletics events, according to a university release.

“Our goal is to welcome more Buckeyes back to our campuses in the fall, safely and in person,” Johnson said in the release.

Details surrounding the campus “reactivation” plan will be announced over the coming months as current data is continuously reviewed, and the university will develop contingency plans for different scenarios, according to the release.

Since Ohio State returned to a hybrid model of learning in August, the university has conducted more than 400,000 student tests, the release states.

This semester, 54 percent of Ohio State courses are being taught entirely online, compared to just six percent in pre-pandemic Autumn 2019, according to University Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron’s report to the Board of Trustees’ Academic Affairs and Student Life Committee Wednesday. Currently, 31 percent of courses are entirely in-person, compared to 91 percent in Autumn 2019. Only 15 percent of courses are currently using a blended approach of in-person and online class sessions.

“We have learned from our success in keeping our campuses operating safely over the last six months, creating the opportunity to broaden face-to-face interactions for students, faculty and staff,” Johnson said in the release.