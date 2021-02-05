Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health who became a fixture of Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefings and helped lead the state through the early stages of the pandemic, has stepped down from her role at The Columbus Foundation to consider running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in 2022.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who has served in the Senate since 2011, said he would not seek reelection at a Jan. 25 press conference. Since the announcement, both parties have begun searching for someone to fill his seat.

“In recent weeks, there has been much speculation about my possible interest in running for the United States Senate in 2022. Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face,” Acton said in a statement Thursday. “They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them, and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support.”

Acton stepped down from her role as health director June 11, 2020, following multiple lawsuits and personal attacks — including protests outside her Bexley home — against her for her coronavirus-related mandates and restrictions. She stayed with the administration as DeWine’s chief health adviser until August 2020.

After stepping down as health adviser, Acton returned to The Columbus Foundation as director of Kind Columbus, an initiative that promotes kindness in the community. She formerly worked at the nonprofit as a grants manager, according to its website.

Ohio’s other Senate seat has been held by Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown since 2007. Connie Schultz, Brown’s wife, expressed support of a potential Senate bid from Acton on Twitter.

“Imagine Dr. Amy Acton as Ohio’s next U.S. senator,” Schultz said. “I sure can.”

Cleveland.com first reported that Acton was considering the Senate seat Jan. 26.

“Whatever my decision, I know with absolute certainty I won’t stop working to provide healing and hope to all Ohioans,” Acton said.

Acton received her master’s in public health from Ohio State in 1996. She was a researcher and associate professor of public health at Ohio State from 2012 to 2016, according to university records.