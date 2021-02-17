After the Big Ten’s postponement of all spring sports March 12, Ohio State baseball is finally back.

The Big Ten released its baseball schedule Wednesday featuring 44 in-conference games for the league’s 13 teams.

The Buckeyes open the season with a four-game series against Illinois March 5-7 at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. They will then face Nebraska and Iowa at U.S. Bank Stadium — home of the Minnesota Vikings — March 12-14.

Ohio State battles rival Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the weekend of April 9.

Due to the all-Big Ten schedule, there will be no conference tournament. The team who finishes first in the regular season standings will receive the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Ohio State 2021 baseball schedule:

March 5-7 vs. Illinois (Greenville, South Carolina)

March 12-14 vs. Nebraska & Iowa (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

March 19-21 at Rutgers

March 26-28 vs. Iowa & Maryland

April 2-4 vs. Indiana (4-game series)

April 9-11 at Michigan

April 16-18 at Maryland

April 23-25 vs. Penn State

April 30-2 vs. Purdue

May 7-9 at Minnesota

May 14-16 vs. Michigan State

May 21-23 at Indiana & vs. Nebraska (Bloomington, Indiana)

May 28-30 vs. Northwestern

Correction: This story was updated Wednesday at 5:26 p.m. with a change from 14 teams to 13 with baseball programs.