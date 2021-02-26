An armed robbery at Buckeye Donuts early Friday morning prompted a neighborhood safety notice later Friday morning.

Two men entered Buckeye Donuts at around 3 a.m. before one of them showed a handgun and demanded money from the register, according to the notice. The notice did not specify how much money was stolen. The suspects fled the area and no injuries were reported.

Buckeye Donuts was previously robbed at gunpoint July 23, 2020.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.