“Drivers License,” an instant chart-topper from Olivia Rodrigo, has found an avid audience both on and off of social media.

Breaking the highest number of Spotify streams in a day outside of holiday music with 17 million global plays Jan. 12, “Drivers License” now boasts almost 285 million streams. It is the first song to hold the number one spot on the Billboard Global 100 and the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. charts for three consecutive weeks since its release Jan. 8.

Besides TikTok trends bringing exposure to the song, Phoebe Hughes, a graduate associate in the musicology program, said the song highlighted elements of the singer’s life, making it easy for listeners to relate to her.

“There are a lot of universal themes: heartbreak, lost love, failed relationships, seeing an ex-partner regularly, etc. These are all things that can help audiences feel connected to a song and in turn the artist behind the song,” Hughes said.

Jack Harris, a second-year in economics and a songwriter, said he thinks the song applies to a lot of high school and college kids, who often have the most impact on social media trends.

“I like the song for what I assume are the same reasons most people like the song: It tells a specific story that unlocks a relatable emotion of loss, a sadness that most of us have felt before,” Harris said. “Combine simplicity, relatability and a catchy melody, and you have a hit song.”

The story of Olivia Rodrigo and endorsements from big-name artists such as Halsey and Taylor Swift sparked a flame in her young audience. Hughes said 10- to 19-year-olds, the average age group of TikTok users, can resonate with the lyrics because of its narrative elements.

“Rodrigo references getting her driver’s license, which puts her in a relative age bracket to make listeners in high school and early college feel like she is ‘one of them,’ or, at the very least, like she is speaking to them,” Hughes said.

Famous TikTok creator Addison Rae acted with her boyfriend Bryce Hall, also a popular creator, to Rodrigo’s song and turned the tune into a “TikTok song” — a song popularized by the app and often tied to trends.

Harris said the song did not seem like something he would see on TikTok; however, he understands how it would help some people show their emotions.

“The part that went viral is the bridge of the song where the beat drops and it gets really powerful and heavy. You can’t help but feel the pain of the singer, and that’s probably one of the most relatable emotions, so it’s easy for tons of people to catch on to the trend,” Harris said.

Although “Drivers License” is not the first song to do well on TikTok, Hughes said it is unique in how it gained its fame.

“I can’t give you a solid reason why it has done well on those platforms, or why any one particular song does – ‘Drivers License’ isn’t the first of its kind,” Hughes said. “It is interesting to note that the part of the song most frequently heard on TikTok is actually the bridge section, which is the most dramatic climax of the tune.”

There has been a lot of speculation as to who the song is about, with Rodrigo’s former co-star Joshua Bassett on Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” topping the list of suspects. With drama continuing to unfold online, Rodrigo’s song continues to stay relevant and break records.