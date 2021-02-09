During the month of February, Emergent Art & Craft in the Short North will feature an exhibition of work from Black artists in Columbus.

Emergent Art & Craft aims to represent less-established artists in Ohio, with a mission to be an inclusive space that serves as a reflection of the Short North neighborhood it exists within.

Sarah Ivancic, owner of the gallery at 14 E. Lincoln St., said her motivation to put together the exhibition came from the events that unfolded during the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building Jan. 6.

“I was hesitant to hold this exhibition during the month of February because I didn’t want it to be a Black History Month show because representation should happen every month,” Ivancic said. “However, after the events of Jan. 6, which were very much racially motivated in my mind, I knew I couldn’t wait to get work from Black artists on the wall. I cannot speak for the Black population in Columbus, and I would never try to, but I do have a platform to offer to amplify the voices that need to be heard.”

The exhibition primarily features paintings — pieces range from abstracts and graffiti to photorealistic drawings. Ivancic said she wants each artist to use this opportunity to display work that moves them and speaks to what they think the community needs to hear and see.

Chantal Stone, one of the featured artists, said her 30-by-30-inch oil painting “Conscious” was inspired by a James Baldwin quote: “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.”

“I painted it last summer, in reaction to the anger and hurt I felt during Black Lives Matter protests and the murder of George Floyd,” Stone said. “The colors and brushstrokes of the piece reflect a map of my heart and mind, of how I was feeling leading up to the summer of 2020 and the racial reckoning of America.”

Stone is a self-taught abstract painter and former professional photographer. She said she creates work of abstract and lyrical expressionism.

“My influences largely come from jazz music but also are derived from my thoughts and feelings about social justice, current events and the problems we face as a society,” Stone said.

Stone said she hopes the exhibit brings greater awareness and exposure to the many talented Black artists working in Columbus.

Ivancic said her goal for this exhibition is to serve as an introduction to the talented Black artists in Columbus who can continue to be supported throughout the year.

“I hope visitors who may have preconceived notions realize art created by Black artists can be consumed, appreciated and collected by anyone,” Ivancic said. “That’s not to say that the Blackness of the art or artist doesn’t matter — it is something that informs the work. Art is very personal, and I speak for my own work when I say that you put a lot of yourself mentally, emotionally and physically into every piece.”

Participating artists include Stone, MahLeah Cochran, Kavadis Hill, Kristen Mimms Scavnicky, Adrian Sibley, Briseus Smith and Gini Rhodes Elliot.

“I hope that showing at Emergent Art & Craft can be a platform for these artists to showcase their art and intentions and to gain exposure,” Ivancic said. “I’m sure each artist with work on display could speak much more eloquently than I, but I appreciate them giving me the opportunity to represent them and their artwork. I can only hope I do them justice.”

The exhibition opened Feb. 6 and will run through March 3. Emergent Art & Craft is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.