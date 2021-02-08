The Buckeyes proved in their weekend invitational that the pandemic setback is not mightier than their swords.

Ohio State men’s and women’s fencing teams both wielded a 2-1 win Saturday and a collective 9-1 record Sunday.

The weekend’s invitational was the first competition the team has faced since March. Ohio State head coach Donald Anthony Jr. kept this in mind as the team advanced.

“I just want them to keep in perspective that they are not in the normal level of competition that they would be in, in this stage of our season,” Anthony said.

However, sophomore sabre Julieta Toledo knew that it was not only a matter of physical conditioning, but mental sharpness as well.

“We’re all having this mind war between us to see who falls for the trap. And the one who does it better is the one who gets the point,” Toledo said. “If you don’t fence smart, I believe the chances to win the bout are really low.”

Day 1

For the women’s team on Saturday, senior epee Alexanne Verret and Toldeo had the highest records of 7-2. As for the men, sophomore foil Diego Cervantes had a team best of 8-1.

Notable rounds from the day were the men’s 14-12 and women’s 14-13 sweep against Duke University; and a split against Notre Dame as their epee and foil got the better of Ohio State’s women’s squad.

For freshmen Edriss Ndiaye, David Ouellette, Jack Price, Grace Seal, Zoë Shay-Tannas and Nolan Williams, this was their first time on the collegiate piste.

Ndiaye excelled and finished as one of the top performers in his debut — picking up a record of 5-2 Saturday and 9-2 on the weekend.

Day 2

Toledo led a 15-0 record for the invitational’s second half while Ohio State freshman sabre Nolan Williams was the men’s team’s scoring leader at 10-2.

Penn State proved to be the toughest bout of the day for both of Ohio State’s sects. The men’s team was able to wield a winning score of 16-11, but the women lost to the Nittany Lions with the same score.

However the loss to Penn State did not define the women’s squad’s day, as the Buckeyes secured a 14-13 win over Temple and a dominating 26-1 win over Denison en route to a 5-1 day.

Although the fencers will not be participating in the postseason due to a self-imposed ban, Anthony still encourages his team to look ahead.

“I want them to realize that this is in preparation for our next season, where we should be in position to go for another national title,” Anthony said.

Senior epeeist Kaiden Crotchett, looks ahead too as he mentors his newer team members.

“I really hope that the rest of the year the freshmen get a chance to learn that competitive spirit and learn what it’s like to be in a competition more so they can fill the slots that are going to be opening up,” Crotchett said.