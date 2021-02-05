In the aftermath of a 2020 season that hardly resembled the original conference schedule, the Big Ten moved to alter its 2021 model.

The matchups remain the same as the original 2021 season, but date and location changes headline the modification. The Buckeyes are set to open the season on the road with a Thursday game against Minnesota and will finish the regular season in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with its annual matchup against Michigan.

Ohio State is still slated to host Oregon, Tulsa and Akron in three consecutive weeks, as nonconference games return to the schedule after a one-year pause.

The 2021 Big Ten Championship game will be played Dec. 4.

Ohio State’s 2021 schedule:

Sept. 2: at Minnesota

Sept. 11: Oregon

Sept. 18: Tulsa

Sept. 25: Akron

Oct. 2: at Rutgers

Oct. 9: Maryland

Oct 23: at Indiana

Oct. 30: Penn State

Nov. 6: at Nebraska

Nov. 13: Purdue

Nov. 20: Michigan State

Nov. 27: at Michigan