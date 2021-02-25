For the second consecutive year, Ohio State’s athletic department will not increase the prices of football tickets.

Along with the approval of a new season-ticket model, the Ohio State Board of Trustees passed the recommendation to maintain the single-game ticket pricing for both football and men’s basketball games in the 2021-22 season. Student ticket pricing will remain at $34 per game for football games.

Even with administration of the vaccine and other progress against COVID-19, Gene Smith, Ohio State’s director of athletics, said the state of fan attendance for the 2021 football season is still unclear.

“I’m hopeful that those things continue and that we have some new normal — whatever that will be in the fall,” Smith said. “My assumption is we’ll still have to do a number of different things around certain protocols, like wearing masks and things of that nature, but I can’t begin to share what capacity allowance will be.”

Smith said the average football ticket for the 2020 season would have been priced at around $112 if fans had been permitted to attend.